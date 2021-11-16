Last updated on .From the section Football

England Under-21s suffered a surprise 3-2 friendly defeat by Georgia in front of a delighted home crowd in Batumi.

Lee Carsley's side went behind to Giorgi Guliashvili's long-distance half-volley before the forward doubled the hosts' lead after the break.

Right-back Giorgi Gocholeishvili then scored a superb solo goal as he cut inside and dribbled deep into the area before slotting into the corner.

England left it too late to fight back, scoring twice in the final 10 minutes.

Leeds forward Sam Greenwood grabbed the first when Clinton Mola headed Tommy Doyle's corner towards goal only for it to hit the substitute on the back and find its way in.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi then headed in another Doyle corner in the 94th minute, but it was a deserved win for Georgia.