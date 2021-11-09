Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham face Crystal Palace in a London derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Boxing Day

The Premier League has blocked its clubs wearing their away kits at home on Boxing Day to raise awareness around homelessness.

Homeless charity Shelter hoped to get the support of clubs for the #NoHomeKit initiative.

However, while the clubs were supportive of the idea, the Premier League says it would break its rules around kits.

The rules demand home teams wear home kits as their first priority.

The Premier League has noted clubs are allowed to change their sponsor for one game per season and replace it with a charitable message.

"The Premier League receives a large number of requests from charities every season, however we aren't able to support all centrally," the organisation said.

"Clubs are entitled to support charitable causes, and we encourage clubs to do so, provided it is in compliance with Premier League rules."

Shelter feels the sight of clubs and fans wearing a different kit at a home game would be a powerful message to help raise awareness of homelessness.

The organisation estimates 180,000 households have lost their homes during the coronavirus pandemic. It has given advice to 22,644 households through its dedicated helpline team during 2020 and 2021.

BBC Sport understands a number of clubs are now considering their own initiative to promote #NoHomeKit.