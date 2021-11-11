Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Swansea players celebrate after goals from Jamie Paterson, Joel Piroe and Jake Bidwell secured derby victory

Swansea City will not face disciplinary action over October's south Wales derby against Cardiff City.

Cardiff contacted authorities over a "number of issues of concern" after their 3-0 Championship defeat at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The Bluebirds were unhappy with the nature of Swansea's celebrations and said two of their directors were abused during the game.

But neither the Football Association nor the EFL will take any action.

Cardiff were unhappy with the 'swim away' gesture performed by a number of Swansea players - including man-of-the-match Jamie Paterson - as well as head coach Russell Martin.

The gesture is a reference to a clash between rival supporters following a derby encounter at the Swans' former Vetch Field home in the late 1980s.

Cardiff regard the gesture as being provocative and feel it threatens to escalate tensions between the two clubs' fans.

Former Swansea midfielder Jonjo Shelvey was reminded of his responsibilities by the FA in 2013 after making the gesture during a Premier League derby at Cardiff.

But BBC Wales understands that on this occasion, the FA has reviewed Swansea's celebrations and decided that no action is necessary.

Cardiff had expressed their concerns to South Wales Police, Swansea and the EFL in the wake of the game on 17 October.

The EFL has not commented having received no formal complaint.

Swansea said in October they were "in dialogue" with South Wales Police as well as Cardiff and the EFL.

As well as the swimming gestures, Cardiff were unhappy that shots of manager Mick McCarthy - who has since left the club - followed immediately by chief executive Ken Choo and director Steve Borley were shown on the stadium big screen.

They said that led to Choo and Borley being verbally abused by home fans and felt Swansea should not have allowed the images to be shown.

EFL rules say shots of "the area of the trainers' bench" should not be shown on big screens but there are no regulations regarding directors' boxes.