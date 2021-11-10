Last updated on .From the section Football

Gareth Bale is hoping to reach his first World Cup finals with Wales

Wales captain Gareth Bale could earn his 100th cap when they host Belarus in Saturday's World Cup qualifier - and still has hope of helping them to next year's finals in Qatar.

Bale and his team-mates have qualified for the past two European Championships, but Wales have reached a World Cup only once, in 1958.

It means that Bale, a four-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, is yet to feature on international football's biggest stage.

But which other global stars have never graced a men's World Cup?

We've picked 12 names for you to get. You have three minutes to get them.