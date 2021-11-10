Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky has completed his purchase of a 27% stake in West Ham United.

Businessman and lawyer Kretinsky will join the West Ham board alongside colleague Pavel Horsky as part of the agreement.

They join joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold and vice-chair Karren Brady.

"I am very pleased to welcome Daniel Kretinsky, Pavel Horsky and 1890s holdings a.s to West Ham," Brady said.

"We are always looking to continue to progress and Daniel's involvement brings investment which strengthens the club's position and in turn will assist in the development of the club's key area of focus.

"Daniel's strong business acumen and football experience will be of huge benefit to the club."

West Ham, who are currently third in the Premier League, are through to the knockout stages of this season's Europa League and the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Kretinsky, who also owns top-flight Czech side Sparta Prague, said that he was "delighted" to be a part of a "very exciting future ahead" for West Ham.