Mickey Thomas spent three years at Manchester United, from 1978 to 1981

Former Wales winger Mickey Thomas has announced he has been given the all-clear from cancer.

Thomas, who played for Manchester United, Chelsea, Stoke and Wrexham, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in February 2019.

The 67-year-old underwent a major operation to remove a tumour and also had chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment.

"I didn't think I'd ever make this If I'm truthfully honest," Thomas said.

He added: "I've been through a bad 18 months. I had to have an operation to give me a chance of living. Hopefully now I'm on the right road to recovery."

Thomas said it had been a "nervous time" before a scan confirmed the treatment had been successful.

He said he had received an "incredible response" which kept up his spirits after he announced his diagnosis.

"I've gone through a lot, as have my family, but I've had my friends around me and I've had great support throughout the footballing world," Thomas told BBC Sport Wales.

"I've had a lot of people supporting me which has given me a big lift.

"Anyone who has been through cancer or any illness, you know how bad it can be.

"But when you get that support it does give you that energy to fight even harder."

Thomas, who also played for Everton, Brighton, West Bromwich Albion, Derby, Shrewsbury and Leeds during a 22-year career, won 51 caps for Wales.

He famously scored the equaliser with a superb free-kick when Wrexham, then of the fourth tier, knocked out league champions Arsenal in the 1992 FA Cup third round.