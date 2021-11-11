Last updated on .From the section Wales

Gareth Bale (right) consoles Ethan Ampadu after his red card against Italy at Euro 2020

World Cup 2022 qualifying: Wales v Belarus Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Ethan Ampadu dreams of joining Gareth Bale on 100 caps for Wales one day.

Bale will become the second Welshman - following Chris Gunter - to win 100 caps if he plays in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Belarus.

Ampadu has already made 30 appearances at 21 years old, a year younger than Bale and Gunter were when they had 30.

"That's probably the only thing I've got over them! I've got a very long way to go before reaching what they've done," said Ampadu.

"The first time I met him [Bale] was my first camp. I think it was the pre-training camp before they went off and made history at the Euros in 2016.

"He'd done great things at Tottenham and Real Madrid, so I'd been watching him week in week out.

"To meet him you're in awe at first and, when you get to know him, he's just a normal guy. He helps out with the youngsters. He wants the best for Wales and we all do. He's an easy guy to talk to."

Asked about his hopes of reaching 100 caps, Ampadu added: "Of course. It's everyone's target.

"Everyone wants to have the most of something, so it's definitely a target. We all understand how hard it is to get to."

Gunter became the first man to reach a century for Wales in March, emulating women Jess Fishlock, Loren Dykes and Sophie Ingle in passing the landmark.

While Ampadu is relatively experienced for his age in international football, he is still trying to establish himself in the club game.

Able to play in midfield or defence, he is currently on a season-long loan at Italian side Venezia from Chelsea.

Venezia were promoted from Serie B last season and climbed to 15th in the Serie A table on Sunday after beating Jose Mourinho's Roma 3-2, with Ampadu providing the assist for the winning goal.

"It's good, I'm enjoying it out there. We've had our ups and downs football-wise but the lifestyle is good," he said of life in Venice.

"This felt like the right step to take. It was also a good move to try a different way of life and learning different things.

"The pasta out there is pretty good, so I've been enjoying that."

This is Ampadu's third loan from Chelsea, following spells at Sheffield United and German club RB Leipzig.

He has made only 12 senior appearances for the Champions League holders since joining from Exeter City in 2017 but he still aspires to break into the first team at Stamford Bridge.

"Obviously I want to be the best I can be after this loan, wherever that is," Ampadu added.

"But you can't get to that point without focusing on the present.

"My focus is on doing as well as I can with Venezia and seeing where that takes me this summer."