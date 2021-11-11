Ryan Lowe's side took 14 points from a possible 18 in October

Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe says his League One Manager of the Month award is down to the whole club.

Lowe, 43, led the Pilgrims to four wins and two draws in October.

Second-placed Argyle are a point behind leaders Wigan Athletic and have not lost a League One game since the opening day of the season.

"I'm really pleased with it," Lowe told BBC Radio Devon. "But ultimately it's not just me, it's my staff, the staff behind the staff and then my players."

He added: "It's a collective thing, we win together, we lose together, we draw together, whatever trophies and accolades we win it's us and we as a team."

Argyle's excellent form has seen them go from having the division's second-worst defensive record last season to the third-best so far in this campaign, while only three sides have scored more goals than Lowe's team in the opening third of the season.

Lowe beat Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth, Oxford United's Karl Robinson and Paul Warne of Rotherham United to the October managerial award for League One.

"When you're performing the way we've been performing of late it's great, but we can't get too carried away, we've got to keep working hard," added Lowe, who guided Argyle to promotion from League Two in 2020 following his first season in charge of the club.

"What we've got to do is we've got to continue the journey for as long as we possibly can and see where it takes us.

"We said when we first came down here that we wanted to bring the good times back to Plymouth Argyle and we're doing that and we want to sustain that.

"We've got an ambition to be a sustainable Championship football club and we're on that path to do that."