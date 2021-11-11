Emile Smith Rowe has played four times for England Under-21 but could now make his senior debut

England boss Gareth Southgate says he wants to create a "club environment" with a natural progression for young players to step up to the first team.

Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe looks set to make his senior debut in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers after being called up from the Under-21s.

England host Albania at Wembley on Friday before finishing the qualifying campaign in San Marino on 15 November.

"Emile was very close to being in the initial squad," said Southgate.

"There is an opportunity any time we are training here for players to transfer across. We want that club environment where there is a natural progression."

Chelsea defender Reece James and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham have previously benefited by stepping up from the Under-21 squad following injuries to senior players.

"We have brought Emile here to be involved with the team and with a view to being involved in the two matches," added Southgate.

"This is a group that makes new players and young players really welcome so I don't think it's a difficult environment to fit in.

"His quality has been apparent in the way that he's trained, so he's ready and we've enjoyed having him with us this week already."

Smith Rowe got the call after Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse were unable to report for England duty.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice also withdrew with illness, while Southgate is waiting to see if Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and United left-back Luke Shaw will be available.

"I've got to check in with our medical staff for today's update," he explained. "Mason's got to recover from this dental surgery.

"With Luke, there are very strict guidelines on concussion markers and I know the first day he didn't pass the marker, so that got shifted back and rightly.

"We're going to follow the guidelines on that but we might run out of time. We'll just have to see."

Southgate says Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish has also been suffering from an illness but will be ready to play if required on Friday.

'Euros defeat will stay with me for whole career'

Harry Kane has scored 41 goals in 65 games for England

England captain Harry Kane says he will continue to work hard to resurrect his club form with Tottenham but is pleased with his international goalscoring record this year.

The 28-year-old has scored nine goals in 14 games for his country in 2021 but just one in 10 Premier League games for Spurs, having finished with the most goals and assists in the division last term.

It comes on the back of a summer of speculation around a move to Manchester City that never happened.

"From my point of view, it's easy for people to make an excuse when you're not on form or scoring as many as you usually do," said Kane. "That's where it's important for my own self-belief, for my own mentality, just to work harder.

"That's always been my approach, whether I'm doing really well or the goals don't quite come in - to work hard and train hard for the team. That's what I've done my whole career.

"There haven't been many spells for my club where I haven't scored like this season. In terms of the England calendar year, it has been a great year for me so far."

The forward also said England's penalty defeat by Italy in the European Championship final in the summer took a lot out of the players both physically and mentally.

"It was tough in terms of the loss, losing a European final for your country at Wembley, that will stay with me for the rest of my career," he said. "You never get over those things unless hopefully we go and win something.

"All of a sudden you're back playing in the Premier League in a few weeks. You never have a chance to take it all in and learn from it - it becomes a bit of a whirlwind."