Liam Palmer: Sheffield Wednesday full-back extends deal until end of next season
Sheffield Wednesday full-back Liam Palmer has extended his contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.
The 30-year-old Scotland international has spent his whole career with the Owls and has made 319 appearances.
"It's another really happy day for me, as everyone knows I've been here a long time," he told the club website.
"It's a massive honour to be here playing for Sheffield Wednesday, every time you wear the shirt, the badge, it means an awful lot."