Liam Palmer made his debut for Sheffield Wednesday in August 2010

Sheffield Wednesday full-back Liam Palmer has extended his contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 30-year-old Scotland international has spent his whole career with the Owls and has made 319 appearances.

"It's another really happy day for me, as everyone knows I've been here a long time," he told the club website. external-link

"It's a massive honour to be here playing for Sheffield Wednesday, every time you wear the shirt, the badge, it means an awful lot."