Russia v Cyprus

Goal! Russia 2, Cyprus 0. Fedor Smolov (Russia) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk.
Line-ups
Russia
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Safonov
- 18Sutormin
- 3Diveev
- 5Osipenko
- 23Terekhov
- 21Erokhin
- 8Fomin
- 17Golovin
- 15Al Miranchuk
- 9Smolov
- 22Mostovoy
Substitutes
- 1Alvim Marinato
- 2Chistyakov
- 4Karavaev
- 6Barinov
- 7Zabolotny
- 10Bakaev
- 11Zobnin
- 13Sergeev
- 14Dzhikiya
- 16Haikin
- 19Glebov
- 20Ionov
Cyprus
Formation 3-4-3
- 12Demetriou
- 2Karo
- 16Sotiriou
- 19Laifis
- 6PsaltisSubstituted forDemetriouat 45'minutes
- 18Artymatas
- 20Kastanos
- 4Ioannou
- 21Tzionis
- 10Sotiriou
- 15Papoulis
Substitutes
- 1Toumpas
- 3Antoniadis
- 5Demetriou
- 7Efrem
- 8Spoljaric
- 9Kakoullis
- 11Avraam
- 13Mamas
- 14Andreou
- 22Michael
- 23Ilia
- Referee:
- Daniel Stefanski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Foul by Igor Diveev (Russia).
Post update
Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kostakis Artymatas (Cyprus).
Post update
Attempt missed. Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nicholas Ioannou.
Post update
Offside, Russia. Aleksey Miranchuk tries a through ball, but Fedor Smolov is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Cyprus. Marios Demetriou replaces Paris Psaltis.
Second Half
Second Half begins Russia 1, Cyprus 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Russia 1, Cyprus 0.
Post update
Corner, Cyprus. Conceded by Aleksandr Erokhin.
Post update
Attempt saved. Konstantinos Sotiriou (Cyprus) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marinos Tzionis with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Andrey Mostovoy (Russia).
Post update
Paris Psaltis (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Andrey Mostovoy (Russia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aleksey Miranchuk (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Fedor Smolov.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aleksey Sutormin (Russia) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandr Erokhin.
Post update
Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus).
Post update
Attempt saved. Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.