Azerbaijan v Luxembourg

First Half ends, Azerbaijan 0, Luxembourg 0.
Line-ups
Azerbaijan
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12Mahammadaliyev
- 5Medvedev
- 4Mustafazade
- 18Krivotsyuk
- 17MütallimovBooked at 21mins
- 8Mahmudov
- 2Qarayev
- 3SalahliBooked at 45mins
- 19Ozobic
- 10EmreliBooked at 44mins
- 11Sheydayev
Substitutes
- 1Balayev
- 6Mustafayev
- 7Alasgarov
- 9Dadashov
- 13Seydiyev
- 14Hasanalizada
- 15Huseynov
- 16Diniyev
- 20Celik
- 21Abdullayev
- 22Akhmedzade
- 23Jannatov
Luxembourg
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Schon
- 18Jans
- 2Chanot
- 13Carlson
- 17Pinto
- 9Sinani
- 16Barreiro Martins
- 8Martins Pereira
- 15Thill
- 11Borges Sanches
- 10Rodrigues
Substitutes
- 3Bohnert
- 4Malget
- 5Selimovic
- 6Zambujo Pimentel
- 7Veiga
- 12Kips
- 14Deville
- 19Skenderovic
- 20Olesen
- 21Thill
- 22Omosanya
- 23Martin
- Referee:
- Manuel Schüttengruber
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt blocked. Gerson Rodrigues (Luxembourg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Azer Salahli (Azerbaijan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Maxime Chanot (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Azer Salahli (Azerbaijan).
Attempt missed. Olivier Thill (Luxembourg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Mahir Emreli (Azerbaijan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Leandro Barreiro Martins (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mahir Emreli (Azerbaijan).
Attempt missed. Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Olivier Thill with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Qara Qarayev.
Attempt missed. Mahir Emreli (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Maksim Medvedev.
Foul by Olivier Thill (Luxembourg).
Post update
Filip Ozobic (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Azer Salahli (Azerbaijan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emin Mahmudov with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Dirk Carlson.
Attempt missed. Olivier Thill (Luxembourg) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danel Sinani following a fast break.
Leandro Barreiro Martins (Luxembourg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Qara Qarayev (Azerbaijan).
Attempt missed. Yvandro Borges Sanches (Luxembourg) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.