World Cup Qualifying - European
GeorgiaGeorgia0SwedenSweden0

Georgia v Sweden

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Georgia

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Loria
  • 2Kakabadze
  • 4Kashia
  • 3Khocholava
  • 11Lobzhanidze
  • 21Gvilia
  • 16Kvekveskiri
  • 15Azarovi
  • 19Tsitaishvili
  • 18Kvaratskhelia
  • 10Okriashvili

Substitutes

  • 5Chabradze
  • 6Aburjania
  • 7Kankava
  • 8Qazaishvili
  • 9Davitashvili
  • 12Gugeshashvili
  • 13Kacharava
  • 14Lochoshvili
  • 17Kupatadze
  • 20Volkovi
  • 22Chakvetadze
  • 23Mamuchashvili

Sweden

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Olsen
  • 2Krafth
  • 3Lindelöf
  • 18Nilsson
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 7Claesson
  • 19Svanberg
  • 20Olsson
  • 10Forsberg
  • 9Isak
  • 11Ibrahimovic

Substitutes

  • 4Milosevic
  • 5Olsson
  • 8Lewicki
  • 12Dahlberg
  • 13Mrabti
  • 14Sundgren
  • 15Eriksson
  • 16Karlsson
  • 17Cajuste
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 22Quaison
  • 23Nordfeldt
Referee:
Serdar Gözübüyük

Match Stats

Home TeamGeorgiaAway TeamSweden
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home2
Away11
Shots on Target
Home0
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Georgia 0, Sweden 0.

  2. Post update

    Emil Forsberg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Valeriane Gvilia (Georgia).

  4. Post update

    Offside, Sweden. Emil Krafth tries a through ball, but Joakim Nilsson is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Davit Khocholava.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Nika Kvekveskiri.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Tornike Okriashvili (Georgia).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Saba Lobzhanidze (Georgia) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Saba Lobzhanidze.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Georgia. Giorgi Loria tries a through ball, but Tornike Okriashvili is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Sweden. Emil Krafth tries a through ball, but Joakim Nilsson is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Tornike Okriashvili (Georgia).

  17. Post update

    Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Nika Kvekveskiri (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Mattias Svanberg (Sweden).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Tornike Okriashvili (Georgia).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 11th November 2021

  • R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland19:45PortugalPortugal
  • AzerbaijanAzerbaijan0LuxembourgLuxembourg0
  • ArmeniaArmenia0North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia2
  • GeorgiaGeorgia0SwedenSweden0
  • RussiaRussia1CyprusCyprus0
  • GermanyGermany19:45LiechtensteinLiechtenstein
  • RomaniaRomania19:45IcelandIceland
  • GreeceGreece19:45SpainSpain
  • MaltaMalta19:45CroatiaCroatia
  • SlovakiaSlovakia19:45SloveniaSlovenia

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia7520168817
2Portugal65101641216
3Luxembourg7214514-97
4R. of Ireland61238805
5Azerbaijan8026415-112

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden7511123916
2Spain6411135813
3Greece62317619
4Georgia8125412-85
5Kosovo7115414-104

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy64201211114
2Switzerland6420101914
3Bulgaria7223610-48
4Northern Ireland612357-25
5Lithuania7106418-143

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine71609819
3Finland62227708
4Bos-Herze61418717
5Kazakhstan7034512-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep7322129311
3Wales632187111
4Estonia6114816-84
5Belarus7106619-133

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark88002702724
2Scotland8521137617
3Israel84131815313
4Austria83141114-310
5Faroe Islands8116417-134
6Moldova8017424-201

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands86112962319
2Norway8521156917
3Turkey84311915415
4Montenegro83231111011
5Latvia8125813-55
6Gibraltar8008334-310

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia9711145922
2Croatia85211331017
3Slovakia824298110
4Slovenia831499010
5Malta8125817-95
6Cyprus9126314-115

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England86202432120
2Poland85212581717
3Albania8503117415
4Hungary83231312111
5Andorra8206719-126
6San Marino8008132-310

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany87012332021
2North Macedonia94321710715
3Romania8413118313
4Armenia9333813-512
5Iceland82241115-48
6Liechtenstein8017223-211
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories