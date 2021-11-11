Georgia v Sweden

First Half ends, Georgia 0, Sweden 0.
Line-ups
Georgia
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Loria
- 2Kakabadze
- 4Kashia
- 3Khocholava
- 11Lobzhanidze
- 21Gvilia
- 16Kvekveskiri
- 15Azarovi
- 19Tsitaishvili
- 18Kvaratskhelia
- 10Okriashvili
Substitutes
- 5Chabradze
- 6Aburjania
- 7Kankava
- 8Qazaishvili
- 9Davitashvili
- 12Gugeshashvili
- 13Kacharava
- 14Lochoshvili
- 17Kupatadze
- 20Volkovi
- 22Chakvetadze
- 23Mamuchashvili
Sweden
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Olsen
- 2Krafth
- 3Lindelöf
- 18Nilsson
- 6Augustinsson
- 7Claesson
- 19Svanberg
- 20Olsson
- 10Forsberg
- 9Isak
- 11Ibrahimovic
Substitutes
- 4Milosevic
- 5Olsson
- 8Lewicki
- 12Dahlberg
- 13Mrabti
- 14Sundgren
- 15Eriksson
- 16Karlsson
- 17Cajuste
- 21Kulusevski
- 22Quaison
- 23Nordfeldt
- Referee:
- Serdar Gözübüyük
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Emil Forsberg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valeriane Gvilia (Georgia).
Offside, Sweden. Emil Krafth tries a through ball, but Joakim Nilsson is caught offside.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Davit Khocholava.
Attempt blocked. Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Nika Kvekveskiri.
Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tornike Okriashvili (Georgia).
Attempt missed. Saba Lobzhanidze (Georgia) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with a cross.
Attempt saved. Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Saba Lobzhanidze.
Offside, Georgia. Giorgi Loria tries a through ball, but Tornike Okriashvili is caught offside.
Offside, Sweden. Emil Krafth tries a through ball, but Joakim Nilsson is caught offside.
Foul by Tornike Okriashvili (Georgia).
Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Nika Kvekveskiri (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mattias Svanberg (Sweden).
Foul by Tornike Okriashvili (Georgia).