England U21 v Czech Republic U21

Attempt missed. Jacob Ramsey (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box.
Line-ups
England U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bursik
- 2Aarons
- 4Guéhi
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 3Thomas
- 6Skipp
- 12J Ramsey
- 8Gallagher
- 19Gordon
- 9Balogun
- 10Palmer
Substitutes
- 11Abreu de Almeida Gomes
- 13Green
- 14Doyle
- 15Cresswell
- 16Mola
- 18Garner
- 20Gibbs-White
- 21Drameh
- 22Griffiths
Czech Rep U21
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Kovar
- 4Gabriel
- 2Vitík
- 18Knapík
- 6Fukala
- 22Kaloc
- 20Zamburek
- 10Karabec
- 14Cvancara
- 11Sulc
- 9Sejk
Substitutes
- 3Hranác
- 7Ostrák
- 8Cerv
- 12Sevcík
- 13Kohút
- 16Jaros
- 17Jurasek
- 19Koubek
- 21Krunert
- Referee:
- Michael Fabbri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt missed. Max Aarons (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.
Foul by Folarin Balogun (England U21).
Adam Gabriel (Czech Republic U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Gallagher (England U21).
Post update
Jan Zamburek (Czech Republic U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Czech Republic U21. Conceded by Max Aarons.
Goal!
Goal! England U21 2, Czech Republic U21 0. Anthony Gordon (England U21) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Folarin Balogun.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Michal Fukala.
Oliver Skipp (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Václav Sejk (Czech Republic U21).
Goal!
Goal! England U21 1, Czech Republic U21 0. Anthony Gordon (England U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cole Palmer.
Oliver Skipp (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Filip Kaloc (Czech Republic U21).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.