Euro Under-21 Qualifying
England U21England U212Czech Rep U21Czech Republic U210

England U21 v Czech Republic U21

Line-ups

England U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bursik
  • 2Aarons
  • 4Guéhi
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 3Thomas
  • 6Skipp
  • 12J Ramsey
  • 8Gallagher
  • 19Gordon
  • 9Balogun
  • 10Palmer

Substitutes

  • 11Abreu de Almeida Gomes
  • 13Green
  • 14Doyle
  • 15Cresswell
  • 16Mola
  • 18Garner
  • 20Gibbs-White
  • 21Drameh
  • 22Griffiths

Czech Rep U21

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kovar
  • 4Gabriel
  • 2Vitík
  • 18Knapík
  • 6Fukala
  • 22Kaloc
  • 20Zamburek
  • 10Karabec
  • 14Cvancara
  • 11Sulc
  • 9Sejk

Substitutes

  • 3Hranác
  • 7Ostrák
  • 8Cerv
  • 12Sevcík
  • 13Kohút
  • 16Jaros
  • 17Jurasek
  • 19Koubek
  • 21Krunert
Referee:
Michael Fabbri

Match Stats

Home TeamEngland U21Away TeamCzech Rep U21
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home5
Away0
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jacob Ramsey (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Max Aarons (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Folarin Balogun (England U21).

  4. Post update

    Adam Gabriel (Czech Republic U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Conor Gallagher (England U21).

  6. Post update

    Jan Zamburek (Czech Republic U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Czech Republic U21. Conceded by Max Aarons.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! England U21 2, Czech Republic U21 0. Anthony Gordon (England U21) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Folarin Balogun.

  10. Post update

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Michal Fukala.

  11. Post update

    Oliver Skipp (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Václav Sejk (Czech Republic U21).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! England U21 1, Czech Republic U21 0. Anthony Gordon (England U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cole Palmer.

  14. Post update

    Oliver Skipp (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Filip Kaloc (Czech Republic U21).

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 11th November 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U2155001431115
2Norway U21430113499
3Austria U21530214689
4Finland U2142117437
5Azerbaijan U214013214-121
6Estonia U216006019-190

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2144001741312
2Israel U215401126612
3Poland U2142118447
4Hungary U21411289-14
5Latvia U21410347-33
6San Marino U215005019-190

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U214400123912
2Russia U21430111479
3Slovakia U2142029546
4Malta U214103513-83
5Lithuania U21410339-63
6Northern Ireland U21410328-63

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U213300130139
2Greece U2142208178
3Cyprus U213210120127
4Iceland U2131113304
5Belarus U2141037523
6Liechtenstein U215005034-340

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U214310112910
2Netherlands U21321010287
3Moldova U21521225-37
4Bulgaria U2142027526
5Wales U21411246-24
6Gibraltar U214004014-140

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden U2153201441011
2Italy U21431072510
3Montenegro U216213811-37
4R. of Ireland U2142116337
5Bosnia and Herzegovina U21512267-15
6Luxembourg U216015216-141

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U21540192712
2England U21431072510
3Albania U2143017439
4Slovenia U21411235-24
5Kosovo U21410326-43
6Andorra U21500509-90

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2143101211110
2Ukraine U21531157-210
3North Macedonia U21513146-26
4Faroe Islands U21512245-15
5Serbia U21411245-14
6Armenia U215104510-53

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U21440091812
2Denmark U2132012116
3Turkey U21311124-24
4Scotland U21201112-11
5Kazakhstan U21400417-60
