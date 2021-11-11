Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Diallo (number 20) leaves the pitch alongside team-mate Kheira Hamraoui (number 14) after a Champions League match at Breidablik in Iceland last month

Paris St-Germain women's midfielder Aminata Diallo has been released without charge by French police investigating an attack on her team-mate Kheira Hamraoui.

Diallo had been arrested on Wednesday.

Diallo, 26, was driving Hamraoui and another unnamed team-mate home after a team meal in Paris on 4 November when they were ambushed by two masked men.

The Versailles prosecutor's office has not issued any further comment on the investigation.

A 34-year-old man who had also been arrested in connection with the attack has also been released by police.

When the attack took place, Diallo's fellow France international Hamraoui was dragged from the car and had her legs beaten.

Hamraoui, 31, was treated in hospital and had stitches on her arms and legs.

In a statement released on Wednesday following Diallo's arrest, PSG said they were working with police "to shed light on the facts".

As well as strongly condemning "the violence committed", the club also added they had "taken all the necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of players" since the attack took place.

Diallo, who has been capped seven times by France, joined PSG in 2016 and has made more than 60 appearances for the club, but spent time on loan at Atletico Madrid last season.