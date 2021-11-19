Scottish Championship
Queen of SthQueen of the South0Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle1

Queen of the South v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 12Brynn
  • 33Gibson
  • 5McKay
  • 13Debayo
  • 20Nditi
  • 15McGrory
  • 7Paton
  • 22Johnston
  • 14Liddle
  • 10Connelly
  • 19Cameron

Substitutes

  • 1Rae
  • 3Cooper
  • 6Cochrane
  • 8Todd
  • 9Roy
  • 17Joseph
  • 49Soares Junior

Inverness CT

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 15Broadfoot
  • 6Devine
  • 5Deas
  • 23McAlear
  • 18Allardice
  • 12MacGregor
  • 11Sutherland
  • 10Doran
  • 9Mckay

Substitutes

  • 3Harper
  • 16Jamieson
  • 17McDonald
  • 19Duku
  • 21MacKay
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home0
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roddy MacGregor.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT).

  4. Post update

    Paul McKay (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Queen of the South 0, Inverness CT 1. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Penalty Inverness CT. Roddy MacGregor draws a foul in the penalty area.

  7. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Roberto Nditi (Queen of the South) after a foul in the penalty area.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Inverness CT. Robbie Deas tries a through ball, but Billy Mckay is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Lee Connelly (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Deas (Inverness CT).

  12. Post update

    Innes Cameron (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Nditi (Queen of the South).

  15. Post update

    Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).

  16. Post update

    Solomon Brynn (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by William Gibson (Queen of the South).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock149232081229
2Inverness CT158431710728
3Raith Rovers147522415926
4Partick Thistle1473428141424
5Arbroath1466225131224
6Ayr143471323-1013
7Hamilton143471328-1513
8Morton142661118-712
9Queen of Sth153391222-1012
10Dunfermline141761224-1210
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport