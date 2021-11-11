Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Flowers made his England debut in May 1955 against France

Former England and Wolves midfielder Ron Flowers has died at the age of 87.

Flowers was a non-playing member of the England squad which won the 1966 World Cup and was awarded a winners' medal in 2009.

He earned 49 caps for England and made 515 appearances for Wolves between 1952 and 1967.

Flowers helped the Midlands club to three First Division titles and also won the 1960 FA Cup during his 15 years at Molineux.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of club legend and vice president Ron Flowers MBE at the age of 87," said Wolves.

"A giant on the pitch and a gentleman off it. There will be many people remembering Ron today and all of our thoughts are with those who knew and loved him."

He made his Wolves debut aged 18 in 1952 and first played for England in a game against France in 1955.

Flowers scored in the 1962 World Cup in Chile and also made 40 consecutive England appearances between November 1958 and April 1963.

He was also the first England player to score in the European Championships with a goal against France in a qualifier at Hillsborough in 1962.

Flowers was player-manager at Northampton Town after leaving Wolves in 1967 and also had spells at Telford and Wellington Town.

He was awarded an MBE in the 2021 New Year Honours List.

In 1966, only the 11 England players on the pitch at the end of the 4-2 World Cup final win over West Germany received medals.

But Fifa then awarded medals to every non-playing squad and staff member from every World Cup-winning country from 1930 to 1974 and Flowers, along with other England players and staff, received his at a ceremony at 10 Downing Street in 2009.