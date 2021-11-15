Premier League quiz: Name the players with three or more PL goals this season
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
Can you name the players who have scored three or more goals in the Premier League this season?
Score: 0 / 38
05:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|32
|33
|34
|35
|36
|37
|39
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment