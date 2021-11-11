Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester United are set to play their first Women's Super League game in front of fans at Old Trafford.

They will host Everton in a fixture currently scheduled for 27 March 2022.

United played West Ham at Old Trafford during the 2020-21 WSL campaign, but Covid-19 protocols meant the game was behind closed doors.

"This is a really exciting opportunity and a fantastic milestone for this team to play in front of thousands of fans," manager Marc Skinner said.

"We are so thankful for the continuous support they have given us and I hope they turn out in numbers and get behind the team for what will be a really special moment."

The Reds, who have won three of their opening six WSL games, are currently fifth in the table just two points off third-placed Spurs. They travel to Everton on Sunday (12:30 GMT).