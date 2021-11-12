Last updated on .From the section Wales

Gareth Bale is Wales' all-time leading scorer with 36 goals in 99 appearances

World Cup 2022 qualifying: Wales v Belarus Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Captain Gareth Bale has described the prospect of winning his 100th cap for Wales as "incredible".

The Real Madrid forward will become the second Welshman - after Chris Gunter - to do so if he plays in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Belarus.

Even with a stellar club career which has brought him four Champions League titles, Bale has always maintained it means more to play for his country.

"I'm very proud and honoured to be a Welshman," said the 32-year-old.

"To get 100 caps will personally be an incredible achievement and one you never think about when you start out.

"It's my country, it's my place of birth, it's where I've grown up. You have that special connection.

"Wales has that extra special thing - we have that connection with the fans. We were all fans growing up. When a fan plays for your own national team you kind of bring that passion with you.

"It is hard to describe the feeling of playing for Wales. It is such a special country. It is such a special bond between the players, the staff, the fans, and even the media are a little bit nicer to us… it is just a special country to be a part of."

Bale is back in the Wales squad after missing last month's World Cup qualifiers with a torn hamstring, which had kept him out since 8 September.

Wales manager Robert Page has suggested Bale might not be fit enough to start Tuesday's final qualifier against Belgium as well as Saturday's encounter with Belarus.

"I am obviously not in peak condition like I was before my injury," said Bale.

"I worked as hard as ever to try to get back. In terms of my fitness, I am as fit as I can be.

"In terms of match fitness it is not there as I have not played in two months. All I can do is try my best like I always do and I am not sure if I will play the full game."

Wales are officially guaranteed at least a place in the World Cup play-offs having won their Nations League group last year.

But Page's side must finish second in their World Cup qualifying group to have any chance of securing a home draw for March's play-offs.

They can guarantee a top-two finish with four points from their final two qualifiers at home to Belarus and Belgium.

Wales could theoretically qualify automatically - they are five points behind Group E leaders Belgium with two games to go - but they would need the world's number one ranked side to lose to Estonia as well as to Page's men in Cardiff.

"We're trying to push for the World Cup now, that is something at the top of everyone's list," said Bale.

"It is the next thing we want to do - the thing we [the current squad] haven't done before [Wales last qualified in 1958].

"We have got an important game to win on Saturday first and foremost to give ourselves a better chance.

"It is important to always fight until the end and try our best to qualify. We're in a good position and we have to try and capitalise on it. All the focus is on Saturday."