Last updated on .From the section Everton

Rafael Benitez became Everton manager on a three-year contract in June

Everton's director of medical services Danny Donachie will leave the club on Friday as boss Rafael Benitez continues to reshuffle his backroom staff.

Last month, the Spaniard hired new rehabilitation specialist Cristian Fernandez.

Benitez also brought in a new head of sports science in Jamie Harley, who arrived with Benitez in the summer.

Donachie's departure comes after several players have struggled with injury this season.

England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has not played since picking up a thigh problem on 28 August, while there have also been injuries to forward Richarlison, midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, captain Seamus Coleman and defender Yerry Mina.

Midfielders Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph have all spent extended time on the treatment table.

Delph made his first start of the season in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Tottenham following a shoulder injury.

Doucoure is still out with a foot injury, centre-back Mina has missed the past three games with a hamstring problem and Gomes has not played since 21 September.

Donachie, who rejoined Everton in 2018 after a previous 14-year spell at the club, said on social media: "What an incredible privilege to have been a custodian of this great club for so long. Separated by distance but never heart."