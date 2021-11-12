Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Yate Town's Lodge Road ground hosted the FA Cup tie against Yeovil Town

The Football Association is investigating alleged incidents of discriminatory abuse from the stands during the FA Cup game between Yate Town and Yeovil Town.

National League side Yeovil beat seventh-tier Yate 5-0 in the first-round tie on 6 November.

The match took place at Yate's Lodge Road ground in front of 1,600 fans.

"We're going through a process now with the FA," Yeovil manager Darren Sarll said.

"There were a couple of things, a couple of witnesses that there may have been some prejudice and discrimination and also some hate. The one I know most about is probably the hate.

"What people think is okay to say to another human now has gone bonkers.

"It's just a shame really, because I thought Yate, the manager and players, conducted themselves in a fantastic fashion.

"It was just a shame that we've had reports of hate, maybe some discrimination, in the terraces."

A spokesperson from Yate Town said the club were unable to comment until contacted by the FA.