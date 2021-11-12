Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Jack Taylor was the Republic of Ireland U21 player of the year in 2020

Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor has replaced the injured Jayson Molumby in the Republic of Ireland squad to face Luxembourg on Sunday.

The uncapped Taylor is in the panel for the first time since November 2020.

Andrew Omobamidele remains in the squad despite missing the Portugal match in Dublin because of injury.

Thursday's goalless draw with Portugal leaves the Republic needing to beat Luxembourg to finish third in their World Cup qualifying group.

Luxembourg stunned the Republic 1-0 at the Aviva Stadium in March and the minnows are three points clear of the Irish going into the final group game at the Stade de Luxembourg.

Group leaders Portugal and second-placed Serbia are locked on 17 points as they prepare to meet in Lisbon on Sunday.