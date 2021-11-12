World Cup Qualifying - European
ItalyItaly0SwitzerlandSwitzerland0

Italy v Switzerland

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Italy

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21G Donnarumma
  • 2Di Lorenzo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 15Acerbi
  • 13Emerson
  • 18Barella
  • 8Jorginho
  • 5Locatelli
  • 14Chiesa
  • 9Belotti
  • 10Insigne

Substitutes

  • 1Sirigu
  • 3Calabria
  • 4Biraghi
  • 6Tonali
  • 7Raspadori
  • 11Berardi
  • 12Pessina
  • 16Cristante
  • 17Scamacca
  • 20Bernardeschi
  • 22Meret
  • 23Mancini

Switzerland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sommer
  • 3Widmer
  • 5Akanji
  • 22Schär
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 6Zakaria
  • 8Freuler
  • 11Steffen
  • 23Shaqiri
  • 17Vargas
  • 9Okafor

Substitutes

  • 2Mbabu
  • 4Frei
  • 7Zeqiri
  • 10Aebischer
  • 12Omlin
  • 14Itten
  • 15Sow
  • 16Imeri
  • 18Cömert
  • 19Gavranovic
  • 20García
  • 21Köhn
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamItalyAway TeamSwitzerland
Possession
Home82%
Away18%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Andrea Belotti (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Denis Zakaria (Switzerland).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal75201641217
2Serbia7520168817
3Luxembourg7304815-79
4R. of Ireland71338806
5Azerbaijan8017518-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain7511145916
2Sweden7502125715
3Greece72327709
4Georgia8215612-67
5Kosovo7115414-104

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy74301211115
2Switzerland7430101915
3Bulgaria7223610-48
4Northern Ireland713357-26
5Lithuania8116418-144

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine71609819
3Finland62227708
4Bos-Herze61418717
5Kazakhstan7034512-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep7322129311
3Wales632187111
4Estonia6114816-84
5Belarus7106619-133

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark98102702725
2Scotland9621157820
3Israel94231815314
4Austria93241114-311
5Faroe Islands9126417-135
6Moldova9018426-221

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands86112962319
2Norway8521156917
3Turkey84311915415
4Montenegro83231111011
5Latvia8125813-55
6Gibraltar8008334-310

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia97111951422
2Croatia96212041620
3Slovakia92521110111
4Slovenia93241111011
5Malta9126924-155
6Cyprus9126319-165

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England96302432121
2Poland95312581718
3Albania9513117416
4Hungary93331312112
5Andorra9216719-127
6San Marino9018132-311

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany98013232924
2North Macedonia943220101015
3Romania9423118314
4Armenia9333816-812
5Iceland92341115-49
6Liechtenstein9018232-301
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories