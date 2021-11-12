Italy v Switzerland

Andrea Belotti (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
ItalyItaly0SwitzerlandSwitzerland0
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 4-2-3-1
Andrea Belotti (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Denis Zakaria (Switzerland).
Attempt missed. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Portugal
|7
|5
|2
|0
|16
|4
|12
|17
|2
|Serbia
|7
|5
|2
|0
|16
|8
|8
|17
|3
|Luxembourg
|7
|3
|0
|4
|8
|15
|-7
|9
|4
|R. of Ireland
|7
|1
|3
|3
|8
|8
|0
|6
|5
|Azerbaijan
|8
|0
|1
|7
|5
|18
|-13
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Italy
|7
|4
|3
|0
|12
|1
|11
|15
|2
|Switzerland
|7
|4
|3
|0
|10
|1
|9
|15
|3
|Bulgaria
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|8
|4
|Northern Ireland
|7
|1
|3
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|5
|Lithuania
|8
|1
|1
|6
|4
|18
|-14
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Netherlands
|8
|6
|1
|1
|29
|6
|23
|19
|2
|Norway
|8
|5
|2
|1
|15
|6
|9
|17
|3
|Turkey
|8
|4
|3
|1
|19
|15
|4
|15
|4
|Montenegro
|8
|3
|2
|3
|11
|11
|0
|11
|5
|Latvia
|8
|1
|2
|5
|8
|13
|-5
|5
|6
|Gibraltar
|8
|0
|0
|8
|3
|34
|-31
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany
|9
|8
|0
|1
|32
|3
|29
|24
|2
|North Macedonia
|9
|4
|3
|2
|20
|10
|10
|15
|3
|Romania
|9
|4
|2
|3
|11
|8
|3
|14
|4
|Armenia
|9
|3
|3
|3
|8
|16
|-8
|12
|5
|Iceland
|9
|2
|3
|4
|11
|15
|-4
|9
|6
|Liechtenstein
|9
|0
|1
|8
|2
|32
|-30
|1