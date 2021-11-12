Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Theo Vassell will be eligible for Salford's League Two trip to Scunthorpe United on Saturday

Salford City have signed former Wrexham centre-back Theo Vassell.

The 24-year-old, who has been training with the Ammies since the summer, has signed a short-term deal after recovering from tendonitis.

The former Stoke City youngster has previously had spells with Port Vale and Macclesfield Town in League Two.

He scored four goals in 31 appearances for Wrexham in the National League last season as the Welsh side missed out on the play-offs by a point.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.