Lewie Coyle: Hull City right-back out for up to 12 weeks after ankle surgery
Last updated on .From the section Hull
Hull City right-back Lewie Coyle will be out for up to 12 weeks after having surgery on ruptured ankle ligaments.
The 26-year-old, who has made 15 appearances this season, was injured in the first half of Hull's Championship win at Barnsley on 6 November.
BBC Humberside reports Coyle will be sidelined for eight to 12 weeks.
"Gutted to be out for a while after rupturing the ligaments in my ankle. Surgery done and looking forward to getting back fit," he said on Twitter.