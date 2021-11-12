Lewie Coyle: Hull City right-back out for up to 12 weeks after ankle surgery

Lewie Coyle in action for Hull
Lewie Coyle joined Hull from Fleetwood in August 2020

Hull City right-back Lewie Coyle will be out for up to 12 weeks after having surgery on ruptured ankle ligaments.

The 26-year-old, who has made 15 appearances this season, was injured in the first half of Hull's Championship win at Barnsley on 6 November.

BBC Humberside reports Coyle will be sidelined for eight to 12 weeks.

"Gutted to be out for a while after rupturing the ligaments in my ankle. Surgery done and looking forward to getting back fit," he said on Twitter.external-link

