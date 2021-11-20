Championship
Sheff UtdSheffield United12:30CoventryCoventry City
Venue: Bramall Lane, England

Sheffield United v Coventry City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 18Foderingham
  • 20Bogle
  • 12Egan
  • 22Davies
  • 3Stevens
  • 6Basham
  • 4Fleck
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 27Gibbs-White
  • 24Hourihane
  • 10Sharp

Substitutes

  • 7Brewster
  • 14Burke
  • 15Freeman
  • 17McGoldrick
  • 19Robinson
  • 21Verrips
  • 23Osborn

Coventry

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Moore
  • 15Hyam
  • 5McFadzean
  • 4Rose
  • 23Dabo
  • 38Hamer
  • 8Allen
  • 14Sheaf
  • 20Kane
  • 10O'Hare
  • 17Gyökeres

Substitutes

  • 6Kelly
  • 7Jones
  • 13Wilson
  • 19Walker
  • 24Godden
  • 26Shipley
  • 29Da Costa
Referee:
Michael Salisbury

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth17124131102140
2Fulham17122344143038
3West Brom1795327151232
4Coventry179352521430
5QPR188553024629
6Stoke178452219328
7Blackburn177552826226
8Huddersfield177462120125
9Millwall176741717025
10Blackpool177461920-125
11Luton186662624224
12Swansea176562022-223
13Nottm Forest176472322122
14Middlesbrough176471919022
15Birmingham176471819-122
16Preston175661822-421
17Sheff Utd175482226-419
18Bristol City175481927-819
19Reading177192228-616
20Cardiff1743101731-1415
21Peterborough1743101732-1515
22Hull1733111122-1112
23Barnsley1725101225-1311
24Derby173951316-3-3
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport