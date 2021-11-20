Sheffield United v Coventry City

Sheff UtdSheffield United12:30CoventryCoventry City
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 18Foderingham
- 20Bogle
- 12Egan
- 22Davies
- 3Stevens
- 6Basham
- 4Fleck
- 29Ndiaye
- 27Gibbs-White
- 24Hourihane
- 10Sharp
Substitutes
- 7Brewster
- 14Burke
- 15Freeman
- 17McGoldrick
- 19Robinson
- 21Verrips
- 23Osborn
Coventry
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Moore
- 15Hyam
- 5McFadzean
- 4Rose
- 23Dabo
- 38Hamer
- 8Allen
- 14Sheaf
- 20Kane
- 10O'Hare
- 17Gyökeres
Substitutes
- 6Kelly
- 7Jones
- 13Wilson
- 19Walker
- 24Godden
- 26Shipley
- 29Da Costa
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
Match report to follow.