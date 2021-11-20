League One
CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
Venue: Jonny-Rocks Stadium

Cheltenham Town v Shrewsbury Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth17106132151736
2Wigan16111430131734
3Rotherham1694329121731
4Wycombe179442621531
5MK Dons168443122928
6Oxford Utd168442617928
7Sunderland159152521428
8Sheff Wed176832116526
9Ipswich176653425924
10Portsmouth176562021-123
11Bolton176472426-222
12Cambridge175752328-522
13Burton176471622-622
14Accrington166372029-921
15Lincoln City165562020020
16Cheltenham165562027-720
17Charlton175482224-219
18Wimbledon154562024-417
19Gillingham173861622-617
20Morecambe164392530-515
21Shrewsbury164391522-715
22Fleetwood153572627-114
23Doncaster1633101129-1812
24Crewe1716101231-199
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC