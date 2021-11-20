League One
CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00GillinghamGillingham
Venue: Mornflake Stadium

Crewe Alexandra v Gillingham

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth17106132151736
2Wigan16111430131734
3Rotherham1694329121731
4Wycombe179442621531
5MK Dons168443122928
6Oxford Utd168442617928
7Sunderland159152521428
8Sheff Wed176832116526
9Ipswich176653425924
10Portsmouth176562021-123
11Bolton176472426-222
12Cambridge175752328-522
13Burton176471622-622
14Accrington166372029-921
15Lincoln City165562020020
16Cheltenham165562027-720
17Charlton175482224-219
18Wimbledon154562024-417
19Gillingham173861622-617
20Morecambe164392530-515
21Shrewsbury164391522-715
22Fleetwood153572627-114
23Doncaster1633101129-1812
24Crewe1716101231-199
