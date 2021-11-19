League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00SalfordSalford City
Venue: EnviroVent Stadium

Harrogate Town v Salford City

Match report to follow.

Saturday 20th November 2021

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green1594227131431
2Port Vale1685328161229
3Exeter1678127161129
4Northampton168352113827
5Harrogate167543021926
6Newport167542719826
7Swindon157532215726
8Sutton United168262418626
9Leyton Orient1659227141324
10Hartlepool167271822-423
11Bradford165742219322
12Tranmere166461111022
13Rochdale165652121021
14Bristol Rovers166371924-521
15Walsall165562022-220
16Barrow164752020019
17Salford164571718-117
18Mansfield164571621-517
19Colchester154561219-717
20Crawley155281725-817
21Stevenage163581228-1614
22Carlisle162771124-1313
23Oldham1633101224-1212
24Scunthorpe162681230-1812
