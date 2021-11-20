Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Caroline Weir's opener was her second Women's Super League goal of the season

Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor says they are "still not out of the woods" despite an emphatic win over Aston Villa in the Women's Super League.

City had only won one of their past six league games and lost 2-1 at Manchester United in the League Cup on Wednesday.

A Champions League exit in qualifying and an FA Cup semi-final defeat had put pressure on Taylor.

Goals from Caroline Weir, Georgia Stanway, two from sub Hayley Raso and Lauren Hemp sealed a comfortable win.

"We've had our struggles and we're still not out of the woods," said Taylor, whose side climb to sixth with the win.

"There are players that are still quite a bit away from recovering from injury and we just need to ensure we stick together. That is really important."

City dominated the first period, having 82.9% of possession, but were unable to find the breakthrough and had just three shots on target against a stubborn Villa, who made one change and altered their formation to five at the back in an attempt to frustrate City.

The breakthrough came when Villa lost possession in midfield, and that allowed Hemp space on the left-hand wing. Her cutback found Weir, who jockeyed past the defender, and curled a right-footed effort into the far corner.

Stanway scored the second as she steered home from three yards, after the ball dropped loose from a corner.

Raso ended Villa's hopes of a fightback, finding the net via a deflection after Hampton scurried out of goal in an attempt to prevent a corner, but instead played the ball to the Australia international.

Hemp met a Raso cut-back at the back post to make it 4-0, before Raso, who joined City from Everton in the summer, converted another loose ball from a corner.

Taylor, who became City boss in May 2020 and is without England internationals Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze, Ellie Roebuck and Chloe Kelly, added: "I've been challenged a little bit on the process. We have a way of working - the method works and we know it works.

"We're sticking to the formula and that's what I liked about the performance today - we stuck to what we knew.

"I was really proud of the players today for the bravery in sticking with the process."

The Women's Super League now takes a three-week break for internationals and the Women's FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on 5 December.