Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United

Manager David Moyes has overseen West Ham's best points tally at this stage of the season since 1980

TEAM NEWS

Wolves full-back Fernando Marcal is in contention to feature for the first time since 16 October after recovering from a calf injury.

Adama Traore may return to the starting line-up after coming on in the second half of the defeat by Crystal Palace.

West Ham captain Declan Rice is expected to feature after he withdrew from the England squad due to illness.

Angelo Ogbonna could miss the rest of the season because of the knee injury sustained in the win over Liverpool.

Nikola Vlasic and Andriy Yarmolenko should both be fit to return.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham's league double over Wolves last season was their first since 1923.

The Hammers can win back-to-back away league games in this fixture for the first time in 99 years.

However, Wolves have triumphed in five Premier League encounters versus West Ham, a tally bettered only by their six wins against Fulham.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

They could win three successive top-flight home games for the first time since 1980.

Wolves attempted just four shots in their last outing at Crystal Palace, their lowest total under Bruno Lage.

They have failed to score in all five Premier League defeats this season, while they are unbeaten in all six when they have netted (W5, D1).

Wolves are one of two Premier League sides yet to concede from a set-piece this term, along with Manchester City.

Their tally of nine Premier League home defeats in 2021 is a joint-high alongside Everton and Fulham, although Wolves have won their past two fixtures at Molineux.

Hwang Hee-chan has scored from all four of his Premier League shots on target but he failed to register an attempt on goal in his past two outings.

West Ham United

West Ham can win more than seven of their opening 12 games of a league campaign for the first time in their history.

The Hammers' total of 23 points from 11 games is their highest at this stage since 1980 once adjusted to three points for a win.

They have recorded 65 points in 2021, the league's third highest total behind Manchester City's 83 and Chelsea's 67.

West Ham's tally of 20 top-flight victories in 2021 is their most in a calendar year since registering 21 in 1986.

They have scored 32 Premier League set-piece goals (excluding penalties) since David Moyes returned as manager in January 2020 - five more than any other team.

The Hammers' run of four straight Premier League victories is the longest current sequence of any club. A fifth successive win would equal the club Premier League record.

Moyes' side are unbeaten in 11 away games in all competitions (W8 D3), their longest such run since 2004.

The Hammers can triumph in four consecutive top-flight away matches within a single season for the first time since 1985.

They have made a league-low four changes to their starting XI in the Premier League this season.

