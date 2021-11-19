Burnley v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Sean Dyche previously faced a Patrick Vieira-managed team when Nice came to Turf Moor for a pre-season friendly in 2019

TEAM NEWS

Burnley will assess the fitness of forward Ashley Barnes, who has an unspecified minor injury.

Maxwel Cornet should be available despite only returning to training on Friday after international duty, while Dale Stephens is nearing full fitness.

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze is poised to make a comeback from the Achilles injury that has kept him out since May.

Joachim Andersen has overcome a minor issue but James McArthur is out with a hamstring problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace are in really good form but there have been signs of improvement from Burnley too, and they are now three games unbeaten in the league.

We've seen the Clarets go on really good runs before, which is why I fancy them to get something here.

They always seem to turn a corner at some stage of the season, even when they start badly, and they will be full of confidence now after their recent results.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Zuzu

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won three successive Premier League games against Crystal Palace without conceding a goal.

The team scoring first has gone on to win each of the last 10 Premier League meetings since Burnley went 2-0 ahead before losing 3-2 in January 2015.

Burnley

Burnley's victory over Brentford in their most recent home fixture ended a club record 14-game winless league run at Turf Moor. They last won back-to-back home league matches in December.

Their solitary defeat in six league games came at Manchester City (W1, D4).

The Clarets have won more points (5) and scored more goals (6) in their past three Premier League games than they had in their previous 11 combined.

Burnley have dropped a league-high 12 points from a winning position this season.

They are on a Premier League record run of 104 consecutive matches without a red card since Robbie Brady was sent off at Huddersfield Town in January 2019.

Chris Wood is one short of 50 Premier League goals, the first of which came while playing for Leicester City.

Crystal Palace

The Eagles could go seven Premier League matches without defeat for the first time since August 2018.

They are vying to earn three successive league victories for the first time since a run of four between February and June 2020.

Palace's first five Premier League away fixtures this season were against the current top five teams in the table.

Thirteen of their 15 top-flight goals so far were scored in the second half.

Wilfried Zaha has scored in each of his last two Premier League appearances at Turf Moor.

Patrick Vieira scored in Manchester City's 6-1 Premier League win at Turf Moor in April 2010. It remains Burnley's biggest home defeat in the division.

My Burnley XI Choose your Burnley formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Crystal Palace XI Choose your Crystal Palace starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team