Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion

Aston Villa pair Ezri Konsa and Danny Ings are expected to return to the side on Saturday

TEAM NEWS

New Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard has Danny Ings and Ezri Konsa available after illness and suspension respectively.

The game is expected to come too soon for Douglas Luiz and Morgan Sanson.

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is suspended so there will be a Premier League debut for Jason Steele, who has been with the club since 2018.

Enock Mwepu is out with a minor muscle strain but Aaron Connolly has overcome a heel injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

At the start of the season, Brighton were making the most of their chances and winning games but they have stopped taking those opportunities now and are not beating teams.

In that regard, they have regressed a bit to the way they were last season, when they did not score enough goals.

That's one of the reasons I can see Villa winning this one. Gerrard will have made a difference in training already and I think we will see a response from their players here.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa won their first Premier League game against Brighton with a stoppage-time goal in October 2019 but haven't led in any of the subsequent three meetings (D2, L1).

Brighton earned their first competitive away victory at Aston Villa in last season's corresponding fixture, at the 13th attempt (D3, L9).

Aston Villa

Villa have suffered five successive Premier League defeats, their worst run since an 11-match streak from February to April 2016.

They've conceded 13 goals in their past five games. Steven Gerrard's Rangers conceded 13 goals in 38 league fixtures last season.

Villa have the worst first-half record in the division this season, leading only once at the break.

Only two of the previous 12 permanent managers to take charge of Aston Villa in the Premier League have won their first game for the club: John Gregory in 1998 and Gerard Houllier in 2010.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are winless in six top-flight matches, drawing five, having won four of their opening five league fixtures this season.

Nonetheless, they are one of three clubs with an unbeaten Premier League away record in 2021-22, alongside Chelsea and West Ham.

Albion's only longer unbeaten away run from the beginning of a season was 12 matches in the Championship six years ago.

The Seagulls have conceded seven goals in their past three Premier League games.

