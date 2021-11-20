Kelty Hearts v Stenhousemuir

Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts15:00StenhousemuirStenhousemuir
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|13
|10
|3
|0
|25
|9
|16
|33
|2
|Forfar
|13
|6
|5
|2
|20
|12
|8
|23
|3
|Stirling
|13
|6
|3
|4
|20
|15
|5
|21
|4
|Annan Athletic
|13
|6
|1
|6
|18
|17
|1
|19
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|13
|5
|3
|5
|18
|17
|1
|18
|6
|Edinburgh City
|12
|5
|2
|5
|15
|17
|-2
|17
|7
|Albion
|13
|5
|1
|7
|16
|19
|-3
|16
|8
|Stranraer
|13
|3
|4
|6
|13
|20
|-7
|13
|9
|Elgin
|12
|3
|3
|6
|11
|17
|-6
|12
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|13
|1
|3
|9
|9
|22
|-13
|6