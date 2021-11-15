Norwich City: Dean Smith named new Canaries head coach

Last updated on .From the section Norwichcomments125

Dean Smith
Dean Smith led Villa 11th in the Premier League last season

Norwich City have confirmed Dean Smith as the club's new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The former Aston Villa boss, 50, succeeds Daniel Farke, who was sacked with the Canaries bottom of the Premier League, five points adrift of safety.

Craig Shakespeare, who worked with Smith at Villa Park, will join him as his assistant at Carrow Road.

"It has been a whirlwind seven days," said Smith, who was dismissed by Villa on 7 November.

"I'm really pleased to be back and working for Norwich City in the Premier League.

"Clearly, there has been some wonderful work that has gone into this football club over the last four and a half years. It is now the job of myself and Craig to continue and improve on that work with the ultimate aim of surviving in the Premier League."

Smith's first game in charge will be at home to Southampton on 20 November.

He will make history as the first man to take charge of successive Premier League matches against the same opponent with different teams, after being sacked by Villa following defeat by the Saints.

In three years at Villa, Smith guided them to promotion from the Championship and reached the Carabao Cup final.

"From the age of 16 I've been working in football," added Smith.

"I think in that time I've had four months out and didn't enjoy it. It's great to get straight back in with a club that are determined to be progressive.

"I've always worked to improve and develop players - with that obviously comes improved performances. I was really impressed with the idea, structure and vision that is already in place at the club."

Canaries sporting director Stuart Webber said: "I have admired his work for some time and he has been a long-term target in the event that we needed to appoint a new head coach.

"Dean has an outstanding track record and as soon as he made it clear that he was ready to go straight back into a managerial role we contacted him immediately.

"He shares the same values and vision as the club, has a proven track record of winning games in the Premier League as well as developing players and building a winning culture and mentality.

"In Craig Shakespeare we have secured an assistant head coach with an outstanding reputation and vast experience within the game."

Norwich dismissed Farke on 6 November after a win over Brentford, which the club's first league victory of the campaign.

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard also held talks with the Canaries, but pulled out of the running.

How to follow Norwich on the BBC banner

Comments

Join the conversation

126 comments

  • Comment posted by bbc admin, today at 08:36

    Far better appointment than Lampard.

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 08:41

    Enough about him to have Norwich put a fight this season. But if they are to go down, enough about him to get them straight back up and keeping them up in the following seasons.

    Best of luck to the fella.

  • Comment posted by Slippery, today at 08:50

    A much better appointment than Frank... a narrow escape!

  • Comment posted by A-FORCE, today at 08:43

    If they're appointing a managing in the view of potentially coming back from the Championship then they could have just kept Farke...

  • Comment posted by Panic on the Streets of London, today at 08:31

    Well run club, it'll take some effort, but they won't risk the financial structure of the club just to stay up...
    Good luck👍

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 08:28

    Good luck to him

  • Comment posted by oldsuffolkpunch, today at 09:12

    Hmmm ... Norwich to stay in Premiership, Aston Villa to go down ... I hope so!!!

  • Comment posted by straightahead, today at 09:10

    All the best Dean and Norwich City F.C.
    Thank you for turning Villa around when we were a bit lost.
    UTV.

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 08:35

    Good luck to him, It’s certainly going to be a tougher job than when he kept Villa up as he won’t have the transfer budget in January to move mountains. He’s just got to try and get this squad as competitive as it can be.

  • Comment posted by 007PUFC, today at 09:00

    Good appointment for Norwich, the guy knows how to work on a small budget as long as the owners are fully behind him. Whether he'll keep them up is an entirely different question, but as long as Norwich are thinking long term I can see them staying up with him at the helm in 2 years time. He knows how to work in the Championship, getting them back up won't be difficult.

    • Reply posted by Whatsisname, today at 09:18

      Whatsisname replied:
      Why should he have any better chance of keeping them up in two years time compared to now, given who he is and any budget available? There are still 27 game still to go this season in the PL and Norwich are only 5 points adrift so if they are relegated, what's going to be majorly different in two years time? Nonetheless I wish him well.

  • Comment posted by Derek or Clive, today at 08:38

    Only in football do you get sacked for poor performance, only to walk into the same job on similar money the next day !!!

    Do the recruiters not ask for references, or ask questions about previous performance ??????

    • Reply posted by LupusDrauwulf, today at 08:46

      LupusDrauwulf replied:
      Hard to understand why you'd appoint a manager whose team has just lost 5 on the trot leading to his sacking after sacking your own manager for not winning.
      Guess Norwich are in the position of having to take who they can get despite previous success/failure.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 08:32

    Good luck, you'll need it! I've a soft spot for Norwich, so I'd be more than happy to see them stay up. But I've also seen how they've been playing so far this season. Smith is a damn good manager, rather hard done by by Villa in the end, but the Canaries, I fear, need Merlin the Magician & I don't think he's that...

  • Comment posted by Hoppy, today at 08:46

    Villa' loss is Norwich's gain!!

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 08:29

    I believe he is on a hiding to nothing for the rest of this season, but he is capable of bringing them straight back up.

  • Comment posted by SesReay, today at 09:17

    Some idiotic comments on here. Deans you know the best way to respond. All the best to you and thanks for reviving the Villa who were spiralling downward before you turned it around.

  • Comment posted by DCI John Luther, today at 09:09

    Glad he's got a new job straight away! I really hope he turns Norwich round, as I don't think the last few games reflect what he's done for Villa!

    He will bring on all their young players, as he has done with Villa! I hope he keeps them up (provided Villa stay up too).

  • Comment posted by Desert Mag, today at 08:36

    Steve Bruce overlooked again? Can't believe it, did such a good job too according to the knowledgable BBC HYS crowd.

    • Reply posted by garry davis, today at 08:54

      garry davis replied:
      Maybe he does not want to work yet

  • Comment posted by MinorityView, today at 08:35

    All the best at Norwich DS! Premature end at Villa, hope its something we don't come to regret.

  • Comment posted by TiredAndEmotional, today at 08:30

    The Magic roundabout

    • Reply posted by Brizey, today at 09:07

      Brizey replied:
      Norwich are Zebedee up and down on that spring

  • Comment posted by DubTed, today at 08:29

    Good luck

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport