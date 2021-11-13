Last updated on .From the section Football

Aston Villa's Cameron Archer scored six goals in the EFL Trophy group stage, including a hat-trick against Burton

Aston Villa's under-21 side will take on Charlton Athletic in the last 32 of the Papa John's Trophy.

The Premier League academy side are so far unbeaten in the competition and topped their group to secure a home tie against the League One Addicks.

Chelsea Under-21s face a trip to League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers, while Arsenal Under-21s have also been drawn away - at Ipswich Town.

Reigning champions Sunderland have been drawn at home to Oldham Athletic.

Last year's beaten finalists Tranmere Rovers also have a home tie against Harrogate Town, with 2019 winners Portsmouth drawn away at League Two high-flyers Exeter City.

The teams remain divided into northern and southern draws, with the ties to be played during the week of 29 November.

Northern Section - Draw A

Tranmere Rovers v Harrogate Town

Bolton Wanderers v Fleetwood Town

Carlisle United v Lincoln City

Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster Rovers

Northern Section - Draw B

Sheffield Wednesday v Hartlepool United

Sunderland v Oldham Athletic

Rotherham v Port Vale

Accrington Stanley v Wigan Athletic

Southern Section - Draw A

Sutton United v Stevenage

Aston Villa Under-21 v Charlton Athletic

Ipswich Town v Arsenal Under-21

Forest Green Rovers v Chelsea Under-21

Southern Section - Draw B

Exeter v Portsmouth

Leyton Orient v MK Dons

Swindon Town v Colchester United

Cambridge United v Walsall