Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Clarke, Cooper, McGinn, Rangers, Van Bronckhorst
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke wants pending suspensions scrapped before the World Cup play-offs, with a number of his players one booking away from missing the semi-final. (Sun)
Clarke says midfielder John McGinn "sets a good tempo" for Scotland as they seek a positive result against Denmark on Monday evenin. (Record)
Liam Cooper is ready to go all out for victory against the Danes so Scotland can secure a home play-off semi-final. (Sun)
Cooper hopes to join the England internationals he has as Leeds United team-mates at the Qatar finals next year. (Record)
Steven Davis backs his former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard to succeed at Aston Villa. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Rangers and Northern Ireland midfielder Davis, 36, does not know "why people are trying to retire me" as he prepares to win his 132nd cap. (Herald - subscription required)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst is already putting together a backroom team should he replace Gerrard as Rangers manager. (Record)
Sir Kenny Dalglish says Rangers should appoint Frank Lampard as their new manager rather than Van Bronckhorst. (Sun)
Former Hibs striker Tam McManus believes Celtic are now favourites for the Scottish Premiership title. (PLZ via HITC)