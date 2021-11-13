Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Calum Gallagher's solitary goal was enough to keep Airdrieonians top of Scottish League 1.

The first-half strike defeated hosts East Fife, who had Kieran Millar sent off late on following two bookings.

Cove Rangers leapfrogged Queen's Park into second place after beating Peterhead 3-0, Mitchel Megginson scoring twice.

Queen's Park drew 0-0 with Clyde, who missed a penalty, while Falkirk beat Dumbarton and Alloa drew with Montrose.

Mark Durnan scored twice for Barry Ferguson's Wasps to put them in command but Craig Johnston and Matthew Allan truck to seal a point for Montrose, the leveller coming a minute into added time.

Michael Ruth gave Falkirk the lead against the Sons and Aidan Nesbitt and Charlie Telfer added goals in the second half to complete a 3-0 victory.

Clyde could have led against hosts Queen's Park but David Goodwillie fired his penalty over.

The Spiders' dropped points allowed Paul Hartley's Cove the chance to go two points above them and Ryan Strachan opened before Megginson's double, the second of which came from the penalty spot.