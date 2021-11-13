World Cup Qualifying - European
BelgiumBelgium1EstoniaEstonia0

Belgium v Estonia

Line-ups

Belgium

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Courtois
  • 21Castagne
  • 3Denayer
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 15Meunier
  • 7De Bruyne
  • 6Witsel
  • 11Carrasco
  • 8Vanaken
  • 10E Hazard
  • 20Benteke

Substitutes

  • 2Theate
  • 4Boyata
  • 9Trossard
  • 12Mignolet
  • 13Casteels
  • 14Mertens
  • 16T Hazard
  • 17Origi
  • 18De Ketelaere
  • 19Dendoncker
  • 22Saelemaekers
  • 23Sambi Lokonga

Estonia

Formation 3-5-2

  • 22Igonen
  • 4Paskotsi
  • 16Tamm
  • 18MetsBooked at 14mins
  • 23Teniste
  • 20Poom
  • 5Kreida
  • 14Vassiljev
  • 11Ojamaa
  • 10Zenjov
  • 8Anier

Substitutes

  • 1Aksalu
  • 2Pürg
  • 3Pikk
  • 6Lukka
  • 7Puri
  • 9Sorga
  • 12Vallner
  • 13Soomets
  • 15Sappinen
  • 17Kirss
  • 19Sinyavskiy
  • 21Miller
Referee:
Halil Umut Meler

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamEstonia
Possession
Home86%
Away14%
Shots
Home4
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Maksim Paskotsi.

  2. Post update

    Jason Denayer (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Henri Anier (Estonia).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Christian Benteke (Belgium).

  5. Post update

    Vladislav Kreida (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Maksim Paskotsi.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Henrik Ojamaa.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Joonas Tamm.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Thomas Meunier (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  11. Booking

    Karol Mets (Estonia) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Eden Hazard (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Vladislav Kreida (Estonia).

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Belgium 1, Estonia 0. Christian Benteke (Belgium) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Taijo Teniste (Estonia).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Joonas Tamm.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Belgium) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hans Vanaken.

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by Sergei Zenjov (Estonia).

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

