Belgium v Estonia

Line-ups
Belgium
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Courtois
- 21Castagne
- 3Denayer
- 5Vertonghen
- 15Meunier
- 7De Bruyne
- 6Witsel
- 11Carrasco
- 8Vanaken
- 10E Hazard
- 20Benteke
Substitutes
- 2Theate
- 4Boyata
- 9Trossard
- 12Mignolet
- 13Casteels
- 14Mertens
- 16T Hazard
- 17Origi
- 18De Ketelaere
- 19Dendoncker
- 22Saelemaekers
- 23Sambi Lokonga
Estonia
Formation 3-5-2
- 22Igonen
- 4Paskotsi
- 16Tamm
- 18MetsBooked at 14mins
- 23Teniste
- 20Poom
- 5Kreida
- 14Vassiljev
- 11Ojamaa
- 10Zenjov
- 8Anier
Substitutes
- 1Aksalu
- 2Pürg
- 3Pikk
- 6Lukka
- 7Puri
- 9Sorga
- 12Vallner
- 13Soomets
- 15Sappinen
- 17Kirss
- 19Sinyavskiy
- 21Miller
- Referee:
- Halil Umut Meler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home86%
- Away14%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Jason Denayer (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Henri Anier (Estonia).
Foul by Christian Benteke (Belgium).
Vladislav Kreida (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Maksim Paskotsi.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Henrik Ojamaa.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Joonas Tamm.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Meunier (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Karol Mets (Estonia) is shown the yellow card.
Eden Hazard (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Vladislav Kreida (Estonia).
Goal!
Goal! Belgium 1, Estonia 0. Christian Benteke (Belgium) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Taijo Teniste (Estonia).
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Joonas Tamm.
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Belgium) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hans Vanaken.
Hand ball by Sergei Zenjov (Estonia).
Kick Off
First Half begins.