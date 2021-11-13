Bosnia-Herzegovina v Finland

Match ends, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1, Finland 3.
Line-ups
Bos-Herze
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Sehic
- 16Ahmedhodzic
- 6Sanicanin
- 2Civic
- 5KolasinacSubstituted forDemirovicat 39'minutes
- 18HadziahmetovicSubstituted forPrcicat 56'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 10PjanicBooked at 24minsSubstituted forSusicat 66'minutes
- 13CimirotSubstituted forGojakat 56'minutes
- 20Stevanovic
- 9Prevljak
- 8KrunicSubstituted forMenaloat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Vasilj
- 3Hadzikadunic
- 4Susic
- 7Menalo
- 11Kodro
- 14Gojak
- 15Cipetic
- 17Nalic
- 19Kovacevic
- 21Prcic
- 22Piric
- 23Demirovic
Finland
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Hrádecky
- 22RaitalaBooked at 37mins
- 15Väisänen
- 17IvanovSubstituted forArajuuriat 80'minutes
- 3O'Shaughnessy
- 21Hämäläinen
- 8LodSubstituted forUronenat 76'minutes
- 11Schüller
- 6Kamara
- 19ForssSubstituted forNissiläat 45'minutes
- 10PukkiSubstituted forJensenat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Arajuuri
- 4Toivio
- 5Tenho
- 7Taylor
- 9Jensen
- 12Joronen
- 13Niskanen
- 14Valakari
- 16Nissilä
- 18Uronen
- 20Pohjanpalo
- 23Eriksson
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home13
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1, Finland 3.
Post update
Foul by Ermedin Demirovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Post update
Jere Uronen (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Luka Menalo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Fredrik Jensen (Finland).
Post update
Hand ball by Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Post update
Attempt saved. Eldar Civic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sanjin Prcic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ermedin Demirovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Sanjin Prcic with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Leo Väisänen.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Smail Prevljak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Miroslav Stevanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Amer Gojak.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sanjin Prcic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luka Menalo.
Booking
Sanjin Prcic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Sanjin Prcic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Post update
Glen Kamara (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ermedin Demirovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Eldar Civic.
Post update
Offside, Finland. Daniel O'Shaughnessy tries a through ball, but Fredrik Jensen is caught offside.