World Cup Qualifying - European
NorwayNorway0LatviaLatvia0

Norway v Latvia

Line-ups

Norway

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Nyland
  • 22Pedersen
  • 4Strandberg
  • 3Lode
  • 5Meling
  • 2ThorsbyBooked at 22minsSubstituted forKingat 45'minutes
  • 6Normann
  • 10Ødegaard
  • 19ThorstvedtSubstituted forSolbakkenat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11Elyounoussi
  • 9Sørloth

Substitutes

  • 1Hansen
  • 7King
  • 8Midtsjø
  • 13Grytebust
  • 14Ryerson
  • 15Hauge
  • 16Aursnes
  • 17Gabrielsen
  • 18Solbakken
  • 20Møller Dæhli
  • 21Hanche-Olsen
  • 23Lehne Olsen

Latvia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Ozols
  • 11Savalnieks
  • 5Cernomordijs
  • 4Dubra
  • 13Jurkovskis
  • 8EmsisBooked at 52mins
  • 9KigursSubstituted forKarklinsat 89'minutes
  • 16JaunzemsSubstituted forKamessat 59'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 20UldrikisSubstituted forTarasovsat 75'minutes
  • 14Ciganiks
  • 22GutkovskisSubstituted forKrollisat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Zviedris
  • 2Sorokins
  • 3Oss
  • 6Stuglis
  • 7Kamess
  • 10Varslavans
  • 15Fjodorovs
  • 17Zjuzins
  • 18Tarasovs
  • 19Krollis
  • 21Karklins
  • 23Matrevics
Referee:
Lawrence Visser

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwayAway TeamLatvia
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home25
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norway 0, Latvia 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norway 0, Latvia 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kriss Karklins (Latvia).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Vladimirs Kamess.

  8. Booking

    Ola Solbakken (Norway) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross following a set piece situation.

  10. Post update

    Martin Ødegaard (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Vladimirs Kamess (Latvia).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Kaspars Dubra.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Martin Ødegaard (Norway) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcus Pedersen.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Raimonds Krollis (Latvia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roberts Savalnieks with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Marcus Pedersen.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ola Solbakken with a cross.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Latvia. Kriss Karklins replaces Martins Kigurs.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Latvia. Raimonds Krollis replaces Vladislavs Gutkovskis.

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands96212962320
2Turkey953125151018
3Norway9531156918
4Montenegro93331111012
5Latvia9135813-56
6Gibraltar9009340-370

Top Stories