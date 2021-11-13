France v Kazakhstan

Foul by Adrien Rabiot (France).
Line-ups
France
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Lloris
- 3Koundé
- 4Upamecano
- 21Hernández
- 11Coman
- 13Kanté
- 14Rabiot
- 22Hernández
- 7Griezmann
- 19Benzema
- 10Mbappé
Substitutes
- 2Pavard
- 5Lenglet
- 6Veretout
- 8Tchouaméni
- 9Ben Yedder
- 12Dubois
- 15Zouma
- 16Costil
- 17Guendouzi
- 18Digne
- 20Diaby
- 23Areola
Kazakhstan
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Pokatilov
- 23Bystrov
- 4Erlanov
- 22Marochkin
- 3Alip
- 6Taykenov
- 18Tapalov
- 5Kuat
- 10Zharynbetov
- 7Omirtayev
- 17Aymbetov
Substitutes
- 2Tursynbai
- 9Shushenachev
- 11Baytana
- 12Shaizada
- 13Kassym
- 14Vassiljev
- 15Seysen
- 20Zhaksylykov
- 21Kairov
- Referee:
- Glenn Nyberg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Oralkhan Omirtayev (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, France. Conceded by Maksat Taykenov.
Attempt saved. Erkin Tapalov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Oralkhan Omirtayev.
Foul by Jules Koundé (France).
Samat Zharynbetov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! France 2, Kazakhstan 0. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Adrien Rabiot.
Foul by Theo Hernández (France).
Post update
Oralkhan Omirtayev (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Erkin Tapalov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Islambek Kuat.
Goal!
Goal! France 1, Kazakhstan 0. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Theo Hernández.
Offside, France. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Theo Hernández is caught offside.
N'Golo Kanté (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Samat Zharynbetov (Kazakhstan).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.