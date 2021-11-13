World Cup Qualifying - European
FranceFrance2KazakhstanKazakhstan0

France v Kazakhstan

Line-ups

France

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Lloris
  • 3Koundé
  • 4Upamecano
  • 21Hernández
  • 11Coman
  • 13Kanté
  • 14Rabiot
  • 22Hernández
  • 7Griezmann
  • 19Benzema
  • 10Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 2Pavard
  • 5Lenglet
  • 6Veretout
  • 8Tchouaméni
  • 9Ben Yedder
  • 12Dubois
  • 15Zouma
  • 16Costil
  • 17Guendouzi
  • 18Digne
  • 20Diaby
  • 23Areola

Kazakhstan

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Pokatilov
  • 23Bystrov
  • 4Erlanov
  • 22Marochkin
  • 3Alip
  • 6Taykenov
  • 18Tapalov
  • 5Kuat
  • 10Zharynbetov
  • 7Omirtayev
  • 17Aymbetov

Substitutes

  • 2Tursynbai
  • 9Shushenachev
  • 11Baytana
  • 12Shaizada
  • 13Kassym
  • 14Vassiljev
  • 15Seysen
  • 20Zhaksylykov
  • 21Kairov
Referee:
Glenn Nyberg

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamKazakhstan
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Adrien Rabiot (France).

  2. Post update

    Oralkhan Omirtayev (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Maksat Taykenov.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Erkin Tapalov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Oralkhan Omirtayev.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jules Koundé (France).

  6. Post update

    Samat Zharynbetov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! France 2, Kazakhstan 0. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Adrien Rabiot.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Theo Hernández (France).

  10. Post update

    Oralkhan Omirtayev (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Erkin Tapalov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Islambek Kuat.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! France 1, Kazakhstan 0. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Theo Hernández.

  13. Post update

    Offside, France. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Theo Hernández is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    N'Golo Kanté (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Samat Zharynbetov (Kazakhstan).

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories