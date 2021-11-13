World Cup Qualifying - European
MontenegroMontenegro0NetherlandsNetherlands1

Montenegro v Netherlands

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Montenegro

Formation 5-4-1

  • 12Sarkic
  • 4Vukcevic
  • 5Vujacic
  • 15Savic
  • 6Tomasevic
  • 3Radunovic
  • 16Jovovic
  • 9Jankovic
  • 17Haksabanovic
  • 20Osmajic
  • 10Djurdjevic

Substitutes

  • 1Mijatovic
  • 2Dreskovic
  • 8Bozovic
  • 11Beqiraj
  • 13Agovic
  • 14Vujnovic
  • 18Mirkovic
  • 19Raickovic
  • 21Vukotic
  • 22Simic

Netherlands

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bijlow
  • 22Dumfries
  • 6de Vrij
  • 4van Dijk
  • 17Blind
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 21de Jong
  • 14Klaassen
  • 18Malen
  • 10Depay
  • 9Danjuma

Substitutes

  • 2Rensch
  • 3de Ligt
  • 5Aké
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 11Lang
  • 12Til
  • 13Flekken
  • 15Malacia
  • 16Gravenberch
  • 19Weghorst
  • 20Koopmeiners
  • 23Cillessen
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

Match Stats

Home TeamMontenegroAway TeamNetherlands
Possession
Home18%
Away82%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Goal! Montenegro 0, Netherlands 1. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  2. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Marko Jankovic (Montenegro) after a foul in the penalty area.

  3. Post update

    Penalty Netherlands. Davy Klaassen draws a foul in the penalty area.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Igor Vujacic (Montenegro) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Vladimir Jovovic with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Denzel Dumfries.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Uros Djurdjevic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Zarko Tomasevic.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro).

  10. Post update

    Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Uros Djurdjevic (Montenegro).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Arnaut Danjuma (Netherlands).

  13. Post update

    Igor Vujacic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Netherlands. Virgil van Dijk tries a through ball, but Arnaut Danjuma is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Igor Vujacic (Montenegro).

  16. Post update

    Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Uros Djurdjevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Netherlands).

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal75201641217
2Serbia7520168817
3Luxembourg7304815-79
4R. of Ireland71338806
5Azerbaijan8017518-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain7511145916
2Sweden7502125715
3Greece72327709
4Georgia8215612-67
5Kosovo7115414-104

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy74301321115
2Switzerland7430112915
3Northern Ireland722367-18
4Bulgaria7223610-48
5Lithuania8107419-153

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France7430103715
2Finland7322108211
3Ukraine71609819
4Bos-Herze7142910-17
5Kazakhstan8035514-93

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium76102241819
2Wales7421107314
3Czech Rep7322129311
4Estonia7115817-94
5Belarus8107621-153

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark99003012927
2Scotland9621157820
3Israel94142019113
4Austria94141516-113
5Faroe Islands9117520-154
6Moldova9018426-221

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands96212962320
2Turkey953125151018
3Norway9531156918
4Montenegro93331111012
5Latvia9135813-56
6Gibraltar9009340-370

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia97111951422
2Croatia96212041620
3Slovakia92521110111
4Slovenia93241111011
5Malta9126924-155
6Cyprus9126319-165

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England97202932623
2Poland96212992020
3Albania95041112-115
4Hungary94231712514
5Andorra9207823-156
6San Marino9009136-350

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany98013232924
2North Macedonia943220101015
3Romania9423118314
4Armenia9333816-812
5Iceland92341115-49
6Liechtenstein9018232-301
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories