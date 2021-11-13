Montenegro v Netherlands

Goal! Montenegro 0, Netherlands 1. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Line-ups
Montenegro
Formation 5-4-1
- 12Sarkic
- 4Vukcevic
- 5Vujacic
- 15Savic
- 6Tomasevic
- 3Radunovic
- 16Jovovic
- 9Jankovic
- 17Haksabanovic
- 20Osmajic
- 10Djurdjevic
Substitutes
- 1Mijatovic
- 2Dreskovic
- 8Bozovic
- 11Beqiraj
- 13Agovic
- 14Vujnovic
- 18Mirkovic
- 19Raickovic
- 21Vukotic
- 22Simic
Netherlands
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bijlow
- 22Dumfries
- 6de Vrij
- 4van Dijk
- 17Blind
- 8Wijnaldum
- 21de Jong
- 14Klaassen
- 18Malen
- 10Depay
- 9Danjuma
Substitutes
- 2Rensch
- 3de Ligt
- 5Aké
- 7Bergwijn
- 11Lang
- 12Til
- 13Flekken
- 15Malacia
- 16Gravenberch
- 19Weghorst
- 20Koopmeiners
- 23Cillessen
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home18%
- Away82%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Penalty conceded by Marko Jankovic (Montenegro) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Netherlands. Davy Klaassen draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Igor Vujacic (Montenegro) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Vladimir Jovovic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Denzel Dumfries.
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.
Attempt blocked. Uros Djurdjevic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Zarko Tomasevic.
Hand ball by Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro).
Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Uros Djurdjevic (Montenegro).
Foul by Arnaut Danjuma (Netherlands).
Igor Vujacic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Netherlands. Virgil van Dijk tries a through ball, but Arnaut Danjuma is caught offside.
Foul by Igor Vujacic (Montenegro).
Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Uros Djurdjevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Netherlands).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.