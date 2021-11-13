Last updated on .From the section League One

Accrington's Wham Stadium hosted the match against Plymouth

Accrington Stanley are investigating an allegation of homophobic abuse aimed at a Plymouth Argyle player during their 4-1 home defeat in League One.

Plymouth said one of their players was subjected to "consistent homophobic slurs from a small number of supporters" during the match.

After the game, Argyle goalkeeper Mike Cooper said "homophobic slurs aren't acceptable" in a post on Twitter.

Plymouth moved top of the table with their win at the Wham Stadium.

Accrington said it "prides itself on being an inclusive community club" and said "appropriate action" would be taken if required.

The Pilgrims added: external-link "Plymouth Argyle condemns this behaviour in the strongest possible terms, and applauds our players for taking a stand in the fight against discrimination.

"We would also like to thank our colleagues at Accrington Stanley, who have acted swiftly and supportively to begin an investigation to identify the individuals involved."