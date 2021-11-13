Last updated on .From the section England

Conor Gallagher made his England U21 debut in October 2019

Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher has been called up into the senior England team for the first time as five players miss out on Monday's World Cup qualifier in San Marino.

Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Luke Shaw, Jordan Henderson and Mason Mount will not travel.

Henderson and Grealish return to their clubs, Liverpool and Manchester City, for assessment on injuries.

City forward Sterling is unavailable due to a personal matter.

Chelsea midfielder Mount is recovering from dental surgery while Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw suffered a concussion.

Gallagher, on loan from Chelsea, will join up with Gareth Southgate's squad.

The 21-year-old played in England U21s' win over the Czech Republic on Thursday.

He has impressed at Palace this season, scoring four goals in 10 Premier League appearances since joining in the summer.

England need only a point from their final qualifier in San Marino to confirm their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, after thrashing Albania at Wembley on Friday.

Leeds' Sam Greenwood will take Gallagher's place in the U21 squad ahead of Tuesday's game in Georgia.