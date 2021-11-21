Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Vivianne Miedema has now scored six WSL goals this season

Vivianne Miedema scored her 13th goal of the season as leaders Arsenal maintained their unbeaten Women's Super League record with victory at Manchester United.

Miedema put Arsenal ahead with a fine low finish early in the second half.

Katie McCabe made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after being brought down by Aoife Mannion.

Arsenal also hit the bar twice, with Miedema and Beth Mead denied by the woodwork, as they cruised to victory.

More to follow.