Reading have a four-match unbeaten run

Goals from Natasha Dowie and Emma Harries helped Reading cruise past high-flying Brighton in the WSL at the Madejski Stadium.

Dowie opened the scoring after just three minutes, pouncing on a rebound after a good initial save from Megan Walsh to deny Fliss Gibbons from range.

And Harries wrapped up the win on the break late on, rounding the keeper before slotting the ball home.

Third-placed Brighton's loss was just their third in the WSL this season.

Meanwhile for the Royals, who controlled proceedings throughout, this was their fourth unbeaten league game on the bounce.

Reading now enter a tough run of fixtures, facing Chelsea, Manchester City, Leicester City and Arsenal after the international break.

The Seagulls will host Manchester United in their next WSL match, before travelling to Arsenal after a WSL Cup tie with West Ham.