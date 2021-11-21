The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women1Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0

Women's Super League: West Ham beat Tottenham 1-0 for first WSL win against London rivals

West Ham's Dagny Brynjarsdottir in action against Tottenham
Dagny Brynjarsdottir's winner for West Ham was just her second goal for the club

Dagny Brynjarsdottir scored the winner against Tottenham as West Ham earned their first Women's Super League victory over their London rivals.

The Iceland midfielder fired into the bottom corner after team-mate Claudia Walker unintentionally deflected the ball into her path.

In response, Chioma Ubogagu had a goal ruled out for offside.

Mackenzie Arnold also saved from Rachel Williams and Ashleigh Neville to deny Spurs the chance to move up to third.

The Hammers' first top-flight triumph against Spurs lifted them to fifth, just one place and two points adrift of their opponents.

In a first-half of few chances, Kyah Simon ballooned the best for Spurs over the bar after Ria Percival found the forward unmarked in the box.

Lisa Evans was the home side's biggest threat before the break, and it took a block from Molly Bartrip to see a powerful effort from the on-loan Arsenal midfielder go over.

Evans' efforts eventually paid off as her run into the box and pass to try to find Walker in the six-yard area resulted in Brynjarsdottir being teed up for the decisive 69th-minute goal.

Ubogagu, who came off the bench in the first-half to replace the injured Kit Graham, thought she had restored parity soon after. But her cool finish into an empty net, after West Ham keeper Arnold failed to claim a long-free kick in the air, was flagged for offside.

Arnold ensured the points for her team, making fine saves to twice deny both Williams and Neville, after Tinja-Riikka Korpela kept out an excellent Katerina Svitkova effort from distance at the other end.

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 22Fisk
  • 23Cissoko
  • 5Flaherty
  • 12LonghurstBooked at 88mins
  • 13Yallop
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 10Svitková
  • 9WalkerSubstituted forStringerat 70'minutes
  • 7EvansSubstituted forFilisat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Wyne
  • 4Stringer
  • 15Parker
  • 17Filis
  • 18Leat
  • 20Joel
  • 24Cairns
  • 25Garrard

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Korpela
  • 13Ale
  • 5Bartrip
  • 6Harrop
  • 29Neville
  • 12PercivalBooked at 76mins
  • 21Clemaron
  • 8ChoSubstituted forAddisonat 45'minutes
  • 16GrahamBooked at 16minsSubstituted forUbogaguat 30'minutesSubstituted forNazat 88'minutes
  • 10Williams
  • 17SimonBooked at 71minsSubstituted forAyaneat 73'minutesBooked at 81mins

Substitutes

  • 2Morgan
  • 4Green
  • 7Naz
  • 14Addison
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 23Ayane
  • 25Heeps
Referee:
Lisa Benn
Attendance:
1,242

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home12
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jessica Naz.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ashleigh Neville with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Lisa Evans.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  9. Post update

    Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Jessica Naz replaces Chioma Ubogagu.

  11. Booking

    Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Tinja-Riikka Korpela (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ria Percival with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  19. Post update

    Tameka Yallop (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chioma Ubogagu (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women87102632322
2Chelsea Women87012752221
3Brighton Women8503127515
4Tottenham Women842296314
5West Ham Women83321110112
6Man Utd Women83321213-112
7Man City Women83141616010
8Reading Women83141012-210
9Everton Women8314814-610
10Aston Villa Women8314515-1010
11B'ham City Women8017221-191
12Leicester City Women8008319-160
View full The FA Women's Super League table

