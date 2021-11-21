The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women5B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0

Chelsea 5-0 Birmingham City: Sam Kerr bags hat-trick in Birmingham thrashing

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby
Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby scored all of Chelsea's five goals at Kingsmeadow

Chelsea thrashed Birmingham City as Sam Kerr's hat-trick added to the wounds of their visitors who sacked manager Scott Booth earlier this week.

Birmingham, who remain without a win and sit just one point above bottom side Leicester City, conceded four goals in a rampant first half.

Kerr netted three times in 26 minutes, pouncing on several rebounds, while Fran Kirby also scored in each half.

Chelsea are just one point below Women's Super League leaders Arsenal.

It has been a week of turmoil for Birmingham City, who followed up their league defeat to rivals Aston Villa with a 4-0 loss at home to West Ham in the cup.

That led to the sacking of Booth, amid further reports of complaints around facilities and standards for the women's team.

Under the guidance of assistant coach Tony Elliott at Kingsmeadow they looked short of confidence and were outclassed by a ruthless Chelsea side.

Kirby struck the first blow in under four minutes with an audacious lob and, within half an hour, Birmingham were 3-0 down thanks to a double from Kerr.

The Australian, who linked up effectively with Jessie Fleming on several occasions, added her third on the stroke of half-time and though Birmingham improved after the break, Kirby extended Chelsea's lead later on.

Chelsea could have scored more too - Bethany England dragged a shot wide when through one-on-one and Lauren James and Kerr came close.

Birmingham's schedule does not get any easier as they take on Manchester City on 12 December in their next WSL match, but have appointed Darren Carter as interim head coach.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will look to maintain their title challenge at Reading on December 11, following the FA Cup final against Arsenal and a Champions League group game with Juventus.

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 30Berger
  • 4BrightBooked at 84mins
  • 7Carter
  • 16Eriksson
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 24Spence
  • 8Leupolz
  • 11ReitenSubstituted forAnderssonat 78'minutes
  • 17FlemingSubstituted forJamesat 67'minutes
  • 20Kerr
  • 14KirbySubstituted forEnglandat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 5Ingle
  • 9England
  • 10Ji
  • 18Mjelde
  • 19James
  • 21Charles
  • 25Andersson
  • 29Fox

B'ham City Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hourihan
  • 3Scott
  • 4Quinn
  • 2SandvejSubstituted forLawleyat 62'minutesBooked at 63mins
  • 25Holloway
  • 17Quinn
  • 10Murray
  • 8RobertsonSubstituted forWhippat 45'minutes
  • 9EwensSubstituted forSarriat 75'minutes
  • 12Smith
  • 11PennockSubstituted forWhelanat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Simkin
  • 7Sarri
  • 14Finn
  • 19Whipp
  • 21Ramsey
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 23Whelan
  • 30Lawley
  • 32Cowie
Referee:
Elizabeth Simms
Attendance:
2,704

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamB'ham City Women
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home25
Away2
Shots on Target
Home13
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea Women 5, Birmingham City Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 5, Birmingham City Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gemma Lawley (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christie Murray.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Drew Spence (Chelsea Women).

  5. Post update

    Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jessica Carter (Chelsea Women).

  7. Post update

    Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Millie Bright tries a through ball, but Melanie Leupolz is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Kerr with a headed pass.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Harriet Scott.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lauren James (Chelsea Women).

  14. Post update

    Emily Whelan (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  16. Booking

    Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women).

  18. Post update

    Emily Whelan (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren James with a cross.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Bethany England replaces Fran Kirby.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women87102632322
2Chelsea Women87012752221
3Brighton Women8503127515
4Tottenham Women842296314
5West Ham Women83321110112
6Man Utd Women83321213-112
7Man City Women83141616010
8Reading Women83141012-210
9Everton Women8314814-610
10Aston Villa Women8314515-1010
11B'ham City Women8017221-191
12Leicester City Women8008319-160
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport