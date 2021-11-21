Match ends, Chelsea Women 5, Birmingham City Women 0.
Chelsea thrashed Birmingham City as Sam Kerr's hat-trick added to the wounds of their visitors who sacked manager Scott Booth earlier this week.
Birmingham, who remain without a win and sit just one point above bottom side Leicester City, conceded four goals in a rampant first half.
Kerr netted three times in 26 minutes, pouncing on several rebounds, while Fran Kirby also scored in each half.
Chelsea are just one point below Women's Super League leaders Arsenal.
It has been a week of turmoil for Birmingham City, who followed up their league defeat to rivals Aston Villa with a 4-0 loss at home to West Ham in the cup.
That led to the sacking of Booth, amid further reports of complaints around facilities and standards for the women's team.
Under the guidance of assistant coach Tony Elliott at Kingsmeadow they looked short of confidence and were outclassed by a ruthless Chelsea side.
Kirby struck the first blow in under four minutes with an audacious lob and, within half an hour, Birmingham were 3-0 down thanks to a double from Kerr.
The Australian, who linked up effectively with Jessie Fleming on several occasions, added her third on the stroke of half-time and though Birmingham improved after the break, Kirby extended Chelsea's lead later on.
Chelsea could have scored more too - Bethany England dragged a shot wide when through one-on-one and Lauren James and Kerr came close.
Birmingham's schedule does not get any easier as they take on Manchester City on 12 December in their next WSL match, but have appointed Darren Carter as interim head coach.
Chelsea, meanwhile, will look to maintain their title challenge at Reading on December 11, following the FA Cup final against Arsenal and a Champions League group game with Juventus.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 30Berger
- 4BrightBooked at 84mins
- 7Carter
- 16Eriksson
- 22Cuthbert
- 24Spence
- 8Leupolz
- 11ReitenSubstituted forAnderssonat 78'minutes
- 17FlemingSubstituted forJamesat 67'minutes
- 20Kerr
- 14KirbySubstituted forEnglandat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 5Ingle
- 9England
- 10Ji
- 18Mjelde
- 19James
- 21Charles
- 25Andersson
- 29Fox
B'ham City Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Hourihan
- 3Scott
- 4Quinn
- 2SandvejSubstituted forLawleyat 62'minutesBooked at 63mins
- 25Holloway
- 17Quinn
- 10Murray
- 8RobertsonSubstituted forWhippat 45'minutes
- 9EwensSubstituted forSarriat 75'minutes
- 12Smith
- 11PennockSubstituted forWhelanat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Simkin
- 7Sarri
- 14Finn
- 19Whipp
- 21Ramsey
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 23Whelan
- 30Lawley
- 32Cowie
- Referee:
- Elizabeth Simms
- Attendance:
- 2,704
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 5, Birmingham City Women 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gemma Lawley (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christie Murray.
Post update
Foul by Drew Spence (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jessica Carter (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea Women. Millie Bright tries a through ball, but Melanie Leupolz is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Kerr with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Harriet Scott.
Post update
Foul by Lauren James (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Emily Whelan (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Booking
Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Emily Whelan (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren James with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Bethany England replaces Fran Kirby.